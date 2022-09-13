Winner for Willoe
Colin Willoe took a pass from Peter Sciaudone and scored the lone goal in North Andover‘s 1-0 win over Andover. Niklas Restrepo made it stand up with seven saves.
Second half eruption
With the game scoreless at halftime, Courtnee Pickles scored three of Methuen‘s seven second-half goals on the way to beating Lowell 7-0. The Ranger defense didn’t allow a shot on goal.
Huge debuts
Nick Russell and Travis Parke each scored their first career varsity goal as Windham beat Winnacunnet 3-1. Kevin Brooks scored the other Jaguar goal.
Three for Maresca
Ian Maresca scored three goals, and Eric Fischer added the final tally as Central Catholic rolled past Lowell 4-1.
Stellar story
Jackie Story won the 100 butterfly (1:05.65) and 100 backstroke (1:06.31) and swam on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay as Haverhill beat Dracut 82-73. Sophia Caruso won the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle and swam on the 400 freestyle relay.
Hat trick for Rodriguez
Andy Rodriguez scored three goals, and Joel Garcia made two saves for the shutout as Lawrence topped Dracut 3-0.
Central sophs shine
Sophomores Kerri Finneran, Caitlin Milner and Liz Medford supplied every goal and both assists while classmate Ava Perrotta pitched a shutout as Central Catholic field hockey bounced back from a season-opening loss with a 3-0 victory over Beverly.
Reggie aces
Janeily Alvarez and Kiara Morales combined for 48 service points, including a whopping 31 aces as Greater Lawrence won its first match of the season in four sets over Notre Dame of Tynsboro. Alvarez added 15 assists and Morales had 21 digs. The Reggies allowed only one point while winning the second set.
Raider rout in opener
After surrendering 23 points while winning a tough first set in its season opener at Dracut, Central Catholic dominated the final two, allowing a combined 22 points. Herian Perez led a balanced attack with seven kills while Kathleen Smith added four assists. Eva Coutu proved tough at the service line with six aces.
Hillie straight setter
Haverhill bounced back after a season-opening loss with a 3-0 MVC victory over Methuen. Gabby Burdier had 10 kills while Emme Cerasuolo and Mia Ferrer Valdez both had 17 assists.
Knights win first
North Andover picked up its first volleyball victory with a dominating straight-set win at Lowell. Nadine Abdat led the way with 12 kills and a pair of blocks while Jaylynn DesRochers added eight kills, many off Anna Wong‘s 25 assists.
Ranger rally
Methuen field hockey recovered from a two-goal haftime deficit for a 3-2 victory at Lowell. Charlotte Putnam tallied a pair of goals and also assisted on Abbie Frost‘s game-tying goal. Alex Tardugno had 15 saves while Vanessa Nugent and Morelin Jaquez led the second-half defensive effort.
