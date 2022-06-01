Astros, Jaguars advance
Both local New Hampshire girls lacrosse teams got into action on Wednesday, despite the early rains and each took step one in style.
The Pinkerton Academy girls, seeded third in Division I, drilled No. 6 Dover, 17-2, as Hailey Schinder netted five goals.
Cait Seleny was all over the attack with a goal and six assists. Hannah Lisauskas pitched in two goals with four assists for the Astros, who next take on Bedford, Saturday night at 5 p.m. in Exeter for the first of two Division I semifinals.
In Division II, it was Windham taking care of Oyster River-Newmarket, 16-7. The Jags will challenge top-seeded Portsmouth in their semifinals on Saturday night at Stellos Stadium in Nashua.
