Andover boys fall
JJ Quill delivered a courageous effort with 33 stops and held No. 2 Xaverian at bay for nearly two full periods.
The performance wasn’t enough, though, as the No. 31 Warriors, fell to the Hawks, 4-0, in the MIAA Division 1 State Tournament opener.
Andover closes out the year at 7-9-4, while Xaverian advances with a 17-3-1 mark.
Central girls can’t hang on
In a battle between the 32 and 33 seeds in the Division 2 girls hockey tournament, Central Catholic got the jump on Framingham, but just couldn’t hang on in the 4-3 road loss.
Sophia Powers and Meg Malolepszy staked the Raiders to a 2-0 first-period lead. Malolepszy made it 3-0 early in the second before Framingham finally got into gear and rallied.
Central finishes at 13-7-2, while Framingham is now 10-7-5.
Dexter Southfield build a 38-19 first-half lead and held off a furious rally by Brooks School, prevailing, 67-59, in the New England Prep quarterfinals.
Pinkerton blanked
Pinkerton Academy threw everything it had at Bishop Guertin but couldn’t break through, falling 1-0, in the New Hampshire Division I boys hockey tourney prelim.
Cosmo Siano netted the only goal of the game for the Cardinals, now 9-7-3. The Astros, who looked to have tied the game in a wild last-minute scramble, had the equalizer disallowed when officials ruled the net had become dislodged from the moorings before the puck went in.
Brooks falls in NE quarters
It’s the first time since 2010 that Brooks has not made the New England semifinals, the final game as head coach for North Andover’s John McVeigh.
Senior guards Darrel Yepdo (19 points) and Brady Cummins (18) led the way for Brooks, which trailed by as many as 20 before getting as close as four points in the late stages.
“I am so proud of this team, and especially our four seniors: Brady, Saul, Aidan, and Darrel. They played their hearts out today against a very good opponent, and even though it wasn’t the outcome we wanted, their effort and attitudes were amazing,” said McVeigh.
Brooks finishes at 18-7. Dexter is now 20-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.