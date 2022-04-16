Too much Tate
Tate Thompson was a one-man wrecking crew with 14 kills and 19 digs, adding in a pair of service aces as Pinkerton Academy earned its first volleyball win of the year. The Astros, who got 23 assists from John Collins, fought hard for the 3-2 win over Souhegan, taking the fifth by a score of 15-11.
White dazzles again
Two outings into the season, and Phillips Academy junior Thomas White has yet to yield a hit. In Friday’s 3-0 win over Belmont Hill, the lefty went three hitless innings, striking out eight. A week ago, he fanned eight in four hitless frames against Bridgton. Haverhill’s Tommy McAndrews was 2 for 2 in the win.
Knights get win
Freshman Cole Mullen picked up his first career win as North Andover broke into the win column with a 9-8 squeaker over Dracut.
The Knights rallied from a 7-2 hole. Ryan Radulski drove in the tying run with a double in the sixth, then stole third and waltzed home on the errant throw
Astros’ Doyle dominant
Liam Doyle overwhelmed Bedford, fanning 14 in five innings of one-hit, zero-walk baseball as Pinkerton blasted Bedford, 18-0, in five innings to remain unbeaten in the early going. The lefty Doyle threw 68 pitches, 51 for strikes. Cole Yennaco had four of the Astros’ 14 hits, driving in four. Jacob Albert was 3 for 3, scoring five runs and driving in three.
Second half control
On the ropes early and trailing 8-4 at halftime, the Brooks School girls lacrosse team simply shut Milton Academy down, prevailing in a thriller, 10-9. Molly Driscoll led the charge with three goals and a pair of assists. Lydia Tangney also scored three times, while Lucy Adams picked up the win in goal with seven big saves.
