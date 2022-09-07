Crossman strikes for 3
Jaelyn Crossman netted the hat-trick, and Elise LeBlanc posted the seven-save shutout as the Pinkerton Academy field hockey team dropped Nashua South, 5-0.
Simonds sizzles
Finlegh Simonds turned on the jets and sprinted to victory, giving Haverhill a shot. But the Hillies dropped their girls cross country opener in Lowell, 22-36.
Knights sharp in opener
Brianna Iglesias and Shelby Nassar scored first-half goals, and North Andover held off Lynnfield, 2-1. Lizzie McCabe delivered a strong performance in her debut at right midfield for the Knights.
Luna kicks it
Lun Prochazkova was sharp, dusting the field by 95 seconds in the opening meet of the year and lifting North Andover past Central Catholic in cross country, 21-34.
In other games
In other games played on Wednesday but not reported by coaches, Windham played to a 1-1 field hockey tie with Exeter, and Bedford KO'd Timberlane 8-1. In boys soccer ConVal dropped Pelham, 3-0, and Londonderry blanked Salem, 3-0. In girls soccer, Londonderry defeated Salem, 2-0. Meanwhile, in volleyball, it was Windham 3-0 over Keene and Nashua South 3-1 over Salem.
