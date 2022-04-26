Rangers hold off Knights
Liam Doherty notched 33 assists and five aces to lead Methuen to a 3-2 victory over North Andover, winning the deciding game 15-9. James Levesque added 13 kills for the winners, while Andrew Jones led the Scarlet Knights with 39 assists and three aces.
Enzo, Andover win thriller
Playing through a shoulder injury suffered a day earlier, Enzo Masters scored 17 digs to lead Andover to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Haverhill, taking the deciding game 15-11. Owen Chanthaboun added 21 kills and 11 service points for the Golden Warriors, while Ryan Difloures led the Hillies with 16 kills and four aces.
Marshall, Yennaco lead Astros
Jackson Marshall was 3 for 4 with two runs and Cole Yennaco drove in a pair of runs to lead Pinkerton an 8-6 win over Concord.
Dempsey, Jags stay unbeaten
Blake Dempsey scored game-highs in kills (10) and blocks (6) as Windham remained unbeaten by downing Coe-Brown 3-0. Braeden Manti added six aces and 17 digs for the Jaguars (6-0).
Noury heats up
Maddie Noury was 3 for 4 with a home run, a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored as Whittier rolled past Shawsheen 9-0 on Tuesday. Emily Graham threw a one-hitter with seven strikeouts and Kaitlyn Hurley added two RBIs for the winners.
Knights score 19
Ryan Radulski and Aidan Lynch each drove in four runs as North Andover earned a wild 19-10 win over Lowell on Monday. Trevor Crosby and Radulski each scored three runs and AJ Lawrence scored two runs and drove in two more.
Schinder, Lamphere scored five
Hailey Schinder and Allison Lamphere each scored five goals as Pinkerton rolled past archrival Londonderry 15-4 on Monday. Caitlin Seleney added four goals for the winners.
Owls rally back
Anthony Rousseau notched nine kills, and Timberlane rallied to beat Winnacunnet 3-2 on Monday, taking the final game 15-7. Cameron Nazarian added 11 digs and Spencer Sierra had four aces for the winners.
Timberlane win rivalry matchup
Alexa Salfia and Delaney Condon each drove in two runs as Timberlane beat Windham 9-3 on Monday. Ella Tower went 3 for 3 with a run for the Jaguars.
Raiders make noise
Sophomore Julia Malowitz spaced five hits and struck out eight as Central Catholic knocked Methuen from the ranks of the softball unbeaten with an 11-2 win on Monday.
Ava Shea and Caitlin Milner each drove in three for the winners. Milner, Olivia Boucher, Katie Fox and Hayley Rapaglia had two hits apiece for the Raiders. Kyra Meuse had two of the five hits for the 4-1 Rangers.
