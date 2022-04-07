Reggies keep rolling
Yadiel Calderon notched 10 service points, leading Greater Lawrence to its third straight win to open the season, 3-0 over Innovation Charter. Abduel Ixiaj added eight aces for the winners.
Wildcats roll
Liz Vallone and Hannah Azzari each scored five goals and added four assists as Whittier opened its season with a 14-8 win over Northeast. Samantha Azzari added three goals and three assists.
Lawrence heartbreak
Lawrence baseball dropped a heartbreaker, as St. John’s Prep won 8-7 on a walkoff squeeze bunt. North Andover’s Kyle Webster had two RBIs and pitched well in releif for the Eagles.
Andujar on fire
Jerison Andujar pitched a complete game, throwing six shutout innings, as Greater Lawrence beat Northeast 6-2.
