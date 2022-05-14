NECC baseball advances to World Series
For the eighth time in program history the Northern Essex Community College baseball team is headed to the NJCAA World Series, beating Monroe-Bronx 13-3 on Saturday. The win for the Knights was their 33rd consecutive on the season and now stand at 41-2 overall.
Clay Campbell and Logan Burrill each had key hits to give NECC a commanding lead. Haverhill’s Dallas Vaughn closed out the victory.
Seeding for the World Series is scheduled to be released on Monday. The Knights’ previous seven trips occurred in 2006, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018.
Wildcat no-hitter
Emily Graham and Kaylee Habib combined on a no-hitter, striking out 11, as Whittier rolled past Malden 12-0 in five innings. Jaclyn Bioren drove in three runs and scored three more for the winners.
Nate is great
Nate Deitenhofer was 3 for 4 with three runs and an RBI as Whittier downed Northeast 11-4. Brendan Dodier added three hits and two runs and Ben Hadley drove in two for the winners.
DeCotis powers Windham
Freshman catcher Ari DeCotis continued her strong career start, blasting her 11th homer of the season in the first and adding a two-run double in the fifth to lead Windham to a 7-1 victory over Manchester Central. DeCotis had a hit in all four at bats while Kati Nolan added two singles.
Knights roll past Middies
In a matchup of top-20 teams eighth-ranked North Andover improved to 12-2 with a convincing 17-5 victory No. 20 Dracut. Charlie Dean (4 goals, 2 assists), Ollie Litster (4,1), Jake Lins (1,4) and Brian Ferullo (1,4) each had at least five points while Patrick Roy added three goals.
Rangers volleyball rolling
A day after Methuen knocked off Burlington, Drew Eason led the Rangers to a convincing straight-set victory over Central Catholic for the program’s first back-to-back wins since 2019. Eason had 16 kills, 11 digs and 16 service points. James Levesque added 13 kills, Liam Doherty had 31 assists and Matt Kovacev had a career-high 15 digs.
Radulski delivers
Ryan Radulski‘s fifth-inning single drove in AJ Lawrence with the game’s first run then scored the final run on Aiden Lynch‘s ensuing double to power North Andover to a 2-0 victory over Lowell. Ryan Griffin struck out six and walked three while allowing three hits over six innings for the victory before giving way to Trevor Crosby, who earned the save.
Astros roll
Pinkerton girls lacrosse romped to a 16-3 victory over Dover as Alison Lamphere knocked in five goals and Hannah Lisauskas added four. Caitlin Seleny dished out seven assists.
McKinnon hits century mark
Will McKinnon tallied five goals, including the 100th of his career, and added four assists to lead Methuen to a 17-6 victory over Haverhill. Jared Cripps and David Rizzo each had three goals for the Rangers (5-7) and Braeden Carter handed out four assists while also scored a pair.
Matola red hot
Kyleigh Matola was 5 for 5 with three runs and two RBIs to lead Brooks to a 14-2 win over Thayer. Bella Hackler and Addi DiAntonio each added three hits and two RBIs.
Spellman nets four
Riley Spellman scored four goals and Ryan Lynch added three tallies as Pinkerton bested Massachusetts foe Algonquin 13-7. Curtis Michaud made 10 saves for the winners.
