Dolan gives Knights OT win
Cullen Dolan scored the overtime game-winner off a great pass from Brady Tremblay on a 5-on-3 power play, giving North Andover a 4-3 OT win over Lowell. Teagan Dolan added two goals and Patrick Nugent scored his first career goal for the Scarlet Knights.
Dinges, Raiders roll
Ashley Dinges scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and five steals as Central Catholic rolled over Tewksbury 61-43. Claire Finney added 12 points while Lenny Veloz had five assists.
Garcia heats up
Lewis Garcia scored 23 points, and Greater Lawrence edged Lowell Catholic 70-69. Mike Diaz added 18 points for the winners.
O’Connell scores 23
Jack O’Connell scored a game-high 23 points to lead North Andover past Dracut 70-57. Zach Wolinski added 14 points for the winners.
Xu, Malinovski lead the way
Eric Xu won the 50 freestyle (23.02) and 100 breaststroke (1:03.34) and swam on the winning 200 medley 200 freestyle relays to help Andover beat Chelmsford 99-79. Matvey Malinovski added wins in the 200 IM (2:01.86) and 100 freestyle (48.84) and swam on the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Pacy nets 34
Ryan Pacy continued to roll with 34 points, leading Salem past Merrimack 73-49. Phil Melo added 11 points for the winners.
McLaughlin, Hillies prevail
Dan McLaughlin won the 200 freestyle (1:57.66) and 100 freestyle (48.37) to help Haverhill beat Central Catholic 95-74. Raider Joe Musumarra won the 500 freestyle (5:35.21) and 100 backstroke (1:05.61) and swam on the winning 200 medley relay.
Rapid Owl pins
Anthony Rosseau needed just 33 seconds to score a pin at 160 pounds, helping Timberlane to a 66-6 win over Nashoba Regional. Tallon Oljey (106 pounds, 0:44) and Cooper Kelley (220 pounds, 0:36) also scored pins in under a minute.
Tancrede, Bennett star
Freshman Emma Tancrede had a season-high third-place overall finished as the Pinkerton girls placed second out of eight teams. Ava Sezgin was next best for the Astros in fourth place and captain Maddie Frank was eighth, the first top-10 finish of her career.
On the boys side, Chris Bennett maintained his undefeated streak, winning his fourth straight event as the Astros took second as a team. Colton April finished fifth and Jameson Colby was ninth.
NECC wins sixth straight
The Northern Essex Community College men’s basketball team extended its winning streak to six games on Thursday evening, beating UCAP 67-47. The last time the Knights recorded six wins in a row was in the 2008-09 season and the 47 points allowed is the lowest point total allowed in 15 seasons.
Mehmet Asik scored a game-high 13 points, while Metin Yavuz and Matt D’Amato each added 10 points off the bench for NECC (10-7)
