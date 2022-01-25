Delgado leads Hillies past North Andover
Alejandro Delgado scored a game-high 23 points as Haverhill topped North Andover 68-57. Jeremy Valdez added 12 points for the Hillies, while Zach Wolinski led the Scarlet Knights with 20 points.
Hart heats up
Joey Hart scored a game-high 17 points, and Nick Sangermano was right behind with 15 points as Central Catholic rolled past Billerica 77-47.
Defense tightens up
Andover girls basketball allowed 17 points in the first quarter, then surrendered just 17 more points the rest of the game to beat Tewksbury 53-34. Anna Foley scored a game-high 22 points, while Marissa Kobelski added 13 points for the winners.
Martin leads the way
Hannah Martin scored 20 points and grabbed 17 rebounds as North Andover topped Haverhill 54-33. Jackie Rogers added 12 points, seven rebounds for four steals for the winners. Kya Burdier led the Hillies with 14 points.
Whittier defense rules
Whittier outscored Tri-County by 20 points in the second half, turning a 5-point halftime lead into a 60-35 victory on Monday. Maddy Dawkins led the Wildcats with 16 points, while Natalia Cintron had 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Hannah’s career day
Hannah Smith scored a career-high 18 points, including 4 3-pointers, as Windham beat Spaulding 52-40 on Monday. Bree Amari chipped in 11 points and 4 assists.
Trio do it all
Jack Runde (16 points), Jack St. Hilaire (13 points) and George Fortin (15 points) did all the scoring for Windham in a 66-48 win over Spaulding on Monday.
Allen keeps rolling
Isaac Allen scored 22 points and Jesus Carpo added 18 points as Methuen topped Greater Lawrence 62-40 on Monday. Lewis Garcia led the Reggies with 11 points.
Dinges, Medina shine
Ashley Dinges scored 23 points and added eight rebounds as Central Catholic beat Lawrence 70-26. Tyanna Medina starred with 22 points for the Lancers.
