Tardugno does it all
Brooke Tardugno scored one goal, added two assists and even made a save in goal to lead Methuen girls soccer to a season-opening 6-0 win over Lawrence. Hailey Smart added a goal and an assist for the winners.
Miele leads the way
Sophia Miele tallied 18 service points, five aces and 10 digs as Andover opened its season with a 3-1 win over Acton-Boxboro. Maddie Robertson added 16 service points and three aces and Marissa Kobelski had 13 kills and two blocks for the winners.
Bethea paces Central
Christopher Bethea scored twice and added an assist as Central Catholic topped Chelmsford 5-2. Daniel Witka added a goal and two assists and George Karafilidis made five saves for the winners.
Gosse explodes for five
Madison Gosse erupted for five goals, and Kamryn Eaton had a goal and an assist as Whittier opened the season by rolling past Greater Lawrence 5-1.
Matombo stops 13
Jonathan Matombo dazzled in goal with 13 saves as Haverhill played Tewksbury to a 2-2 tie, in the season debut for both teams. Matt Perez scored both goals for the Hillies.
Schwinn-Clanton dazzles
Arianna Schwinn-Clanton's second goal of the game was a highlight-reel score, helping Andover girls soccer beat Tewksbury 5-1 in its season-opener. Vi-Quan Bach also scored twice for the winners.
Tyler tallies two
Tyler Ardito scored twice as Andover played Lowell to a 3-3 tie.
