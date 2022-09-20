Methuen stays perfect

Courtnee Pickles scored both Methuen goals as the Rangers girls soccer team stayed undefeated by beating Tewksbury 2-1. Sam Pfeil made nine saves for the winners (5-0-0).

Hat trick for Maresca

Ian Maresca scored three goals as Central Catholic bested Haverhill 6-1.

Sweet 16 for Groulx

Izzy Groulx celebrated her 16th birthday by taking second place (20:15), just behind teammate and winner Tess Silva (19:17), to lead Pinkerton to a 15-47 win over archrival Londonderry.

Bella does it all

Bella Keogh scored two goals and assisted on another as Timberlane beat Nashua South 6-2. Leah Morrier added two goals for the winners.

Tyler tallies two

Tyler Ardito scored two goals, and Nil Castro-Rovira (2 saves) and Noah Chanthaboun (3 saves) combined on the shutout as Andover beat Dracut 3-0.

Walsh scores four

Ashlyn Walsh scored four goals, and Lindsey Butler added the final tally as Pelham rolled past Souhegan 5-1.

Daigle nets two

Macy Daigle scored both Central Catholic goals and Lauren Sanchez made five saves for the shutout as the Raiders beat Chelmsford 2-0.

