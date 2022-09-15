Owls on top
Bella Keogh scored a pair of goals and Arden Ferrari-Henry made eight saves as Timberlane raced to a 2-0 lead and held off Bishop Guertin, 2-1. Mia Morrier, Maia Parker, Ella Lampron and Emma Norcott anchored a stellar defensive effort by the Owls.
Raiders post shutout
Lucy Irwin had a goal and two assists, while Alyssa Furtado netted her varsity goal in Central Catholic's 4-0 win over Dracut. Macy Daigle and Isabella Vena each had a goal for the Raiders.
Hillie girls fall
Ava Votto, Eve Barton and Meredith Amirian played strong games for Haverhill but it wasn't enough in a 3-0 loss to Chelmsford.
Gould sharp for Hillies
Haverhill's Max Gould was the medalist at Merrimack Valley Golf Club with a 4-over par round of 38, lifting the Hillies to a 14.5-5.5 win over Methuen.
Astros settle for tie
Zack Smith had a goal and an assist in Pinkerton's 2-2 boys soccer tie with Portsmouth. Noah Sands, Hayden Marshall and Ethan Bellows played strong games for the Astros.
Owls Sweep!
Stephen Ramos (38) and Robert Fairhurst (39) each broke 40 on the par-36 Whip-Poor-Will course, helping Timberlne dominate a four-team match hosted by Alvirne.
Lancers dead even
Brandyn Cardona found the net for the second-half equalizer, lifting Lawrence to a 1-1 tie with Lowell. Joel Garcia was sharp in net for the Lancers with 10 saves.
