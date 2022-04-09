Scarlet Knights roll
Shelby Nassar won the 100 dash (13.71) and Megan Rozzi took the 200 (28.62) to lead North Andover to a 128-13 win over Methuen. Miana Caraballo earned the Rangers’ lone win, taking the 2-mile (11:26.82).
Zack attack
Zack Traficante won the triple jump (36-7) and high jump (5-10) to lead North Andover to a 94-50 win over Methuen. For the Rangers, freshman Josh Kwakye won the 100 (11.87) and 200 (24.38).
Dean dominates for Hillies
Fiona Dean made 19 saves as Haverhill didn’t allow a goal after halftime, turning a one-goal lead into a 13-4 victory on Friday. Alex Bushey scored four goals for the winners.
Chen rallies back
Rachel Chen rallied to win No. 2 singles 1-6, 6-4, 10-7 and lead Andover to a 4-1 win over Westford Academy on Friday.
Finneran, Licare red hot
Kerri Finneran tallied eight goals and Nicolette Licare scored seven goals as Central Catholic beat Andover 20-5 on Friday. Tess Gobiel scored twice for Andover.
