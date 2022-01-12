Rangers Soucy, Caraballo star
Methuen‘s Michael Soucy ran an indoor personal record in the 300 (37.28) while Ranger Miana Caraballo took 12 seconds off her PR in the mile (5:12.65), nearing the school record, at an MVC Meet.
Martin nets 20
Hannah Martin scored a game-high 20 points as North Andover topped Lawrence 58-28. Tyanna Medina tallied 18 points for the Lancers.
Kaleb clinches it
Kaleb Rhoton scored a major decision (14-2) at 170 pounds, clinching North Andover‘s 45-30 win over Lawrence. Kyle Rhoton (120 pounds) added a pin in 0:30 and Jayden Gabin (138 pounds) added a marathon pin in 5:38.
Salem cruises
Jariel Hernandez (138 pounds) took a major decision, 16-5, to help Salem beat Londonderry 61-13. Evan Lynch (106 pounds) added a pin in just 0:35.
Roche clutch for Hillies
Patrick Roche delivered a big block and two key rebounds, the second he turned into the basket that sealed Haverhill‘s 63-57 win over Lawrence. After missing two games with an ankle injury, Jeremy Valdez returned with 12 points for the winners.
Pacy’s huge day
Ryan Pacy scored a whopping 22 points in the second quarter alone, and finished with a game-high 34 points, including six 3-pointers, as Salem rolled past Winnacunnet 84-62. Matt McCloskey added 16 points and Kaleb Bates excelled on defense for the winners.
Rangers keep rolling
Anthony DeMaio (113 pounds) scored a pin in just 0:40 as Methuen beat Chelmsford 52-24. Jack Stoddard (126 pounds) added a pin in 1:30 and Jared Rao (195 pounds) battled for a pin in 4:30.
Lavoie, Astros roll
Elizabeth Lavoie scored a game-high 19 points, and Avah Ingalls added 16 points as Pinkerton rolled past Nashua North 65-23.
Campbell, Malinovski take four
Henry Campbell won the 200 IM (2:04.92) and 500 freestyle (5:01.75), Matvey Malinovski took the 200 freestyle (1:47.78) and 100 freestyle (49.18)and they teamed with Ivan Giles and Eric Xu to win the 200 freestyle and Will Moulson and Scott Kessel to take the 400 freestyle relay as Andover topped Lexington 95-81.
Brooks take charge
Trailing by five points late in the second quarter, Brooks outscored Phillips Andover by 31 points the rest of the way on the way to a 72-46 win. Brady Cummins scored 20 of his 24 points in the first half, then Darrel Yepdo tallied 15 of his 20 points in the second half for the winners.
Jags hot from deep
Meghan Husson (13 points) and Lilah Boucher (11 points) each hit three 3-pointers as Windham downed Manchester Central 60-44. Hannah Smith added a game-high 14 points, with two 3’s
Scoreless draw
Michelle Kuzmaul made 35 saves for Methuen/Tewksbury, while Juliana Taylor made 20 stops for HPNA, as the two teams played to a 0-0 tie.
Dinges dazzles in defeat
Ashley Dinges scored 30 points and had 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals, but Central Catholic fell to New Hampshire foe Bishop Guertin 73-69. Claire Finney added 16 points (four 3’s) for the Raiders.
Baseball Umpires
The Greater Lawrence Baseball Umpires Association and Merrimack Valley Umpires Association are sponsoring a class to train umpires. The course will begin Jan. 24 and be held at St Michael’s School in North Andover. For more information contact Scott Young at coach.scott.young@gmail.com or 978-590-3262.
