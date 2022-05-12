Blue Devils roll
Jennifer Olson was 3 for 4 with 3 runs and 2 RBIs as Salem downed Portsmouth 14-2. Ava McNamara and Emersen Poulin each drove in three runs for the winners.
Furnari leads win
Nick Furnari scored team-highs in kills (22), aces (5) and digs (6) as Windham beat Salem 3-1 in a battle of New Hampshire powers. Blake Dempsey added 12 kills and three blocks for the winners.
Going deep
Paige Ouelette and Maddy Moore each homered to lead Pinekerton to a 20-0 win over Nashua North. Carlie Panas was 4 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs for the winners.
Mazzaglia leads the way
Kaelyn Mazzaglia was 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead Haverhill to a 6-3 win over Newburyport. Samantha Dion added three hits and Kaylee Burdier scored twice for the winners.
Volquez triples
Jordan Volquez won the 110 hurdles (14.0), 400 hurdles (58.5) and javelin (129-0.5) to lead Lawrence to a 90-55 win over Chelmsford. Yorlando Tilleria won the 100 (11.1) and 200 (23.7) to help the Lancers improve to 4-0 in the dual meet season.
