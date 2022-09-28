Kobelski reaches 500
Marissa Kobelski notched 20 kills, including the 500th of her career, helping Andover overcome a 2-1 deficit to beat Methuen 3-2. Sophia Pierce added 20 service points and 38 assists for the winners. Kathryn Driend scored 16 service points, four aces and and 17 assists for the Rangers.
Valdez does it all
Mia Ferrer Valdez led Haverhill in digs (10) assists (21) and aces (6) as the Hillies bested Lowell 3-0.
Murphy, Samaha lead Hillies
Matt Murphy shot a 2-under 34 for a 2-and-1 win, and Nick Samaha added a 1-under 35 for a 5-and-3 win to lead Haverhill to a 20-0 victory over Lowell.
Mckinnon on fire
Ryan Mckinnon who shot a 1-under 33 for medalist honors to lead Methuen to a 13-7 win over Dracut. Connor Mottram added a 1-up victory for the Rangers.
Reilly scores two
Emma Reilly scored twice, and fellow Eagle-Tribune All-Star Rose MacLean had two assists as Andover field hockey topped North Andover 4-0. Alivia Downer made 27 saves for the Scarlet Knights.
Corcoran nets four
Brenna Corcoran scored four goals and assisted on one more as Haverhill field hockey rolled past Lowell 7-4. Jillian Schultz added a pair of goals for the winners.
