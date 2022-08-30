Farland leads Golden Warriors
Noah Farland was the medalist with a 34, winning at No. 1 (4-and-3) to lead Andover to a 19-1 season-opening win over Methuen. Brendan Carroll was next best for the Golden Warriors with a 38. Ryan McKinnon led the Rangers, tying at No. 2 with a 42.
Two-goal comeback
Behind two scores from Emily Hood and Isabel Rolfe's first varsity goal, Pinkerton rallied back from a two-goal deficit to beat Alvirne 3-2 in the Astros' season-opener.
Stellar debut
Nick Grzejka scored his first career varsity goal and Sam Husson, Jack Runde and Brady Mahoney anchored a strong defensive performance as Windham opened its season by beating Exeter 3-0.
Jags open strong
Sophia Ponzini scored twice as Windham field hockey won its first game under new head coach Sophia Poulin, 4-1 over Concord on Monday.
Olson scores four
Jen Olson scored four goals, Avery Aliberti scored twice and the Salem defense didn't allow a shot on goal on the way to crushing Nashua North 10-0 in its field hockey season-opener on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.