Canery leads LancersLawrence’s Marius Canery had a monster day for the Lancers boys basketball team, tallying 25 points, seven rebounds and five blocks in a 73-69 win over Brookline. Jonathan Ocasio had 15 points and Obbie Luciano had 14 points for the Lancers, who will take on crosstown rival Central Catholic on Tuesday.
Five straight for Hillies
Haverhill boys basketball topped Tewksbury 57-46 for the team’s fifth straight win. Jeremy Valdez led the way with 18 points and Colin Snyder had 15 points on five 3-pointers. The Hillies are now 9-7 on the year.
