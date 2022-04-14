Reggies rally back
Adrian Suarez scored 16 service points, nine aces and 35 assists as Greater Lawrence rallied from two games down to beat Essex Tech 3-2. Eddy Herrera added 16 kills for the winners.
Collin takes three
Whittier‘s Jillian Collin won the 100 hurdles (19.94), long jump (15-2.5) and triple jump (29-9), but the Wildcats fell to Essex Tech 79-55.
Gobiel, MacLean lead the way
Tess Gobiel and Rose MacLean each scored three goals to lead Andover past Woburn 10-8.
DeCicco dominates
Livvy DeCicco allowed just three hits with 12 strikeouts and went 2 for 3 at the plate with a pair of runs scored as Haverhill beat Lowell 4-0. Jamieson Pearl drove in two runs for the winners.
Killian nets seven
Maria Killian scored seven goals and Chloe Hall scored twice as Windham downed Souhegan 12-7.
Defense dominates
Pinkerton goalie Curtis Michaud made eight saves and the Astros defense dominated on the way to a 5-2 win over Bedford. Ryan Lynch led the winners with two goals.
McShan does it all
Ryan McShan led Central Catholic in kills (25), blocks (5), service points (20) and aces (5) as the Raiders held off Methuen 3-2, winning the final set 16-14. Keith Shaheen also had 20 service points for the winners.
