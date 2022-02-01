Snyder leads Hillies
Colin Snyder knocked down four 3-pointers in the second half, and finished the game with 17 points as Haverhill beat Chelmsford 63-45. Alejandro Delgado added 12 points and double-digit rebounds.
Yelsits, HPNA keep winning
Kat Yelsits scored two goals as HPNA earned its fifth straight win, beating Westford Academy 5-1. Kendall LaRivierre scored her first varsity goal and Juliana Taylor made 17 saves for the win.
Carpio keeps rolling
Jesus Carpio scored a game-best 21 points and Isaac Allen added 17 points as Methuen topped Tewksbury 58-46.
MacLellan red hot
Ryan MacLellan scored a game-high 23 points to keep Andover unbeaten (10-0), downing North Andover 73-50. Aidan Cammann added 16 points for the Golden Warriors, while Drew Connolly scored 14 points for the Scarlet Knights.
Rice leads Whittier
Tyler Rice scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half, giving Whittier a 22 point halftime advantage, and the Wildcats rolled to a 65-49 win over Northeast. Schneider Geneus added 12 points for the winners.
Reggie offensive explosion
Lewis Garcia and Mike Diaz each scored 21 points, leading an offensive explosion for Greater Lawrence, which beat Greater Lowell 95-77. Sam Cruz added 16 points for the Reggies, which scored 31 points in the fourth quarter alone.
Payne, Hartford lead the way
Haverhill‘s Adam Payne placed third overall in 25.31 to lead all local competitors at Tuesday’s North Shore Ski League race. Fellow Hillie Henry Hartford was the next local in 11th (27.61).
Freshman fantastic
Freshman Gabriella Mosto erupted for a career-high 25 points, but Salem fell to Londonderry 62-58 in overtime on Monday.
Smith hot from deep
Junior Hannah Smith scored 22 points, including 6 3-pointers, as Windham beat Winnacunnet 65-43 on Monday. Bree Amari added 12 points, 12 rebounds and 3 blocks.
Brothers, Central upset Austin Prep
Michael Brothers made 33 saves and Adam Godfrey scored two goals as Central Catholic upset Austin Prep — the No. 5 team in the Masshshockey.com state-wide rankings — 3-2 on Monday. Sean Gray added a shorthanded goal for the Raiders (6-5-1), while the Hornets fell to 8-2-1.
