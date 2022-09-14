Barron takes four
Amelia Barron won the 200 IM (2:19.67) and 100 backstroke (1:04.62) and swam on the winning 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays as Andover beat Central Catholic 95-73. Michaela Chokureva took the 200 freestyle (1:56.55) and 100 butterfly (57.01) and swam on both freestyle relays. Maddie McAloon won the 50 freestyle (25.39) for the Raiders.
Willoe nets two
Lauren Willoe scored twice as North Andover field hockey rolled to a 5-0 win over Dracut.
Coutu leads the way
Eva Coutu had team-bests in service points (23) and digs (18) and Nicolette Licare added 25 assists as Central Catholic beat Lawrence 3-1.
Azzari attack
Samantha Azzari scored a team-high 14 service points and Hannah Azzari had team-bests in aces (4) and digs (24) as Whittier topped Northeast 3-0.
Warriors bounce back
Brooke Cedorchuk and Mia Batchelder each scored twice as Andover rebounded from a its season-opening loss by beating Lowell 7-0.
Corcoran tallies six
Brenna Corcoran scored a whopping six goals as Haverhill field hockey topped Dracut 9-4.
