Barron takes four

Amelia Barron won the 200 IM (2:19.67) and 100 backstroke (1:04.62) and swam on the winning 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays as Andover beat Central Catholic 95-73. Michaela Chokureva took the 200 freestyle (1:56.55) and 100 butterfly (57.01) and swam on both freestyle relays. Maddie McAloon won the 50 freestyle (25.39) for the Raiders.

Willoe nets two

Lauren Willoe scored twice as North Andover field hockey rolled to a 5-0 win over Dracut.

Coutu leads the way

Eva Coutu had team-bests in service points (23) and digs (18) and Nicolette Licare added 25 assists as Central Catholic beat Lawrence 3-1.

Azzari attack

Samantha Azzari scored a team-high 14 service points and Hannah Azzari had team-bests in aces (4) and digs (24) as Whittier topped Northeast 3-0.

Warriors bounce back

Brooke Cedorchuk and Mia Batchelder each scored twice as Andover rebounded from a its season-opening loss by beating Lowell 7-0.

Corcoran tallies six

Brenna Corcoran scored a whopping six goals as Haverhill field hockey topped Dracut 9-4.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you