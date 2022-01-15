Yelsits scores OT winner
Kat Yelsits deked the goalie and scored the overtime game-winner as HPNA beat Acton-Boxboro 3-2. Kaitlyn Bush and Gabby Harty each added a goal for the winners.
Three score two
Jake Barton, Jackson Doughty and Brady Ferreira each scored twice as Salem beat Keene 7-4. Jackson Maietta added the other Blue Devil goal.
Five titles for Whittier
Landen Haney (120 pounds), Adam Rousseau (126 pounds), Lucas Welling (132 pounds), Anthony Moran (170 pounds) and Jeremy Rousseau (220) each went 3-0 to earn individual titles as Whittier placed first as a team at the 14-team Dan Gionet Memorial Tournament.
Morales takes crown
Andover‘s Yandel Morales went 4-0 to remain unbeaten on the season and win the 106-pound title at the Woburn Invitational. Golden Warriors Jonathan Davila (152 pounds), Hussain Mahesri (170 pounds) and Jason Ballou (113 pounds) each went 3-1 to finish second.
Kneeland, Rangers top Hillies
Noah Kneeland and Cam Katzenberger each scored a goal as Methuen improved to 7-2-2 on the season by beating Haverhill 2-1. Jake Costa scored for the Hillies.
Breakthrough days
Muhammad Siddiqi (3-1 at 106 pounds) and Liam Shambo (2-2 at 182 pounds) each earned had their first varsity win as Windham rolled to a 3-1 record at the Mildand Duals.
O’Connell hits last-second winner
Jack O’Connell drove to the basket and sunk the game-winning layup with three seconds left in the game to give North Andover a dramatic 57-56 win over Chelmsford on Friday. Zach Wolinski added a team-high 17 points for the winners.
Marshall in charge
Jackson Marshall scored 20 points and added 15 rebounds as Pinkerton downed Windham 64-46 on Friday. Anthony Chinn added 22 points, six rebounds and two blocks for the winners.
Dinges keeps dominating
Ashley Dinges continued to dominate with 22 points and 11 rebounds as Central Catholic beat Methuen 59-25. Claire Finney added 14 points and Leah Deleon had eight rebounds for the winners.
Gerossie on fire
Sydney Gerossie scored a game-high 20 points, and Elizabeth Lavoie added 17 points as Pinkerton rolled past Windham 69-29 on Friday.
