Constantine fires no-hitter
Cole Constantine threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out seven and finishing one walk from a perfect game, as Windham beat Pelham 13-0. Adam Koza led the Jaguar offense with three hits and four RBIs. Mason Rice, Constantine and Keegan Parker each added two RBIs for the winners.
Wildcat softball rout
Emily Graham allowed one hit while striking out eight to lead Whittier softball to a 13-1 victory over Lowell Catholic. Graham aided her own cause blasting a home run and driving in three while rapping two of the Wildcats’ 15 hits. Wilmeri Valera went 2 for 3 with a homer.
First varsity win
Zach Pefine notched his first varsity pitching victory allowing only two hits and one unearned one over five innings in North Andover‘s 9-2 victory over Tewksbury. The sophomore struck out three and walked two.
Packowski, Astros take first
Joe Packowski won the javelin (145-10) to lead Pinkerton to the team title (80 points) at the Kiwanis Freshman-Sophomore boys Meet. Astro Zack Smith added a win in the 400 (53.43). Earning second-place finishes were Salem‘s Nick Daigle in the high jump (5-3), Windham‘s Justin Leppanen in the 110 hurdles (18.53) and Pinkerton‘s Landon Mackiernan in the 300 hurdles (48.19) and Noah Daigle in the 3,200 (10:27.71).
Thomas takes title
Salem‘s Lily Thomas won the mile (5:36.13), one of three local champions at the Kiwanis Freshman-Sophomore girls Meet. Timberlane‘s Kiersten MacKeen took the high jump (4-10) and Windham‘s Kelly Wright took the javelin (92-3). Pinkerton‘s Contessa Silva was second in the 800 (2:28.68).
Marshall, Sharpe heat up
Jackson Marshall was 2 for 2 with three RBIs as Pinkerton crushed Keene 10-0 in five innings. Elijah Sharp added three more RBIs and scored twice and Jacob Albert drove in two runs.
Fanning dazzles
Shaye Fanning made 18 saves as Timberlane beat Kennett 8-6. Rebecca Silva and Maia Parker each scored three goals for the winners.
