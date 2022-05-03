One hit, but a win
Salem baseball had just one hit in the game, but it was a triple by Ryan Pacy, and he was then driven in by Sean Roeger in the third inning, and the Blue Devils beat Winnacunnet 1-0. Ryan Gomez allowed just three hits and struck out six in a complete game to earn the win.
Burdier delivers walkoff
Kya Burdier knocked an RBI hit off the fence to score the winning run in the eighth inning to give Haverhill a 9-8 walkoff win over Andover. Sam Dion hit a 3-run home run for the Hillies. Maddie Parrish was 3 for 4 with three runs scored for the Golden Warriors.
Blue Devils go deep
Ava McNamara, Vania Moniz and Emersen Poulin each hit a home run as Salem crush Bedford 14-8. McNamara and Poulin each finished with four RBIs and Madeline Beeley added three hits for the winners.
McNally leads the way
Alex McNally tallied 9 kills, 5 blocks and 2 digs to help Andover beat North Andover 3-1 on Monday. Owen Chanthaboun added 21 kills and 3 blocks and Enzo Masters ran the back from his libero positions with 9 digs.
Richards does it all
Cam Richards scored two goals and was 17 for 18 on faceoffs to help Whittier down Nashoba 11-2. Kody DiCredico scored a game-high four goals for the winners.
Lawrence battles through
David Bermudez lead Lawrence in assists (30), service points (12) and aces (4) as the Lancers held off Methuen 5-4, winning the final game 15-11. Junior Firpo added 11 kills for the winners.
McShan, Warriors win thriller
Ryan McShan notched 21 kills and Keith Shaheen had 10 assists and two aces to lead Pinkerton to a 3-2 win over Chelmsford, taking the fifth and deciding game 19-17.
Bennett, Hillies rally
Aaron Bennett scored team-highs in kills (20) and aces (6) as Haverhill rebounded from two tough sets to hold off Billerica 3-2 on Monday, winning the final set 15-11. Ralph Jean added 28 digs for the winners.
Fanning scores shutout
Shaye Fanning made 10 saves to shut out Alvirne in a 10-0 Timberlane victory on Monday. Kendall Morrill scored five goals and Rebecca Silva added four scores for the winners.
Owls catch fire late
Jill Singer drove in four runs as Timberlane rallied for six runs in the seventh inning to beat Merrimack 8-4 on Monday. Katie O’Leary was 4 for 4 with three runs and Avery Patles was 3 for 4 with a run.
Raiders swing it
Hayley Rapaglia and winning pitcher Julia Malowitz each had four hits as Central Catholic pounded a 10-4 win over Chelmsford to move to 4-4 on the year. Freshman Amelia Ovalles belted a two-run homer, the first of her career for Central.
Owls break the ice
Ryan Devaney gave up two hits and struck out nine, powering Timberlane to its first win of the year, 5-4, over Merrimack. The Owls grabbed control with four in the second when Jaden Mwangi smacked a two-run triple and Dylan Aliberti followed with a two-run homer.
Legion Tryouts
Methuen Legion tryouts are Sunday, May 8 at Methuen High from 5-8 p.m. Players need to be born in 2003 or later. Methuen will have Senior and Junior teams. For more information, contact Dave Mosher 978-609-2895.
