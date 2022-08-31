Miele, McCarthy lead the way
Will Miele (No. 1) and Mac McCarthy (No. 5) tied for medalist honors with a 2-uner 34 as Central Catholic opened its season by sweeping Lowell 20-0. Tyler Kirby (No. 3) was right behind with a 35.
Crossman nets two
Jaelyn Crossman scored two first-period goals, and Hannah Lisauskas netted her first varsity goal as Pinkerton won its home-opener, 3-0 over Timberlane. Elise LeBlanc made five saves for the winners, one on a corner, for the winners.
Troisi stops 12
Salem‘s Lyndsay Troisi made 12 saves as the Blue Devils played Bishop Guertin to a 0-0 tie.
