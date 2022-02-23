Haverhill earns tourney berth with thriller
Alejandro Delgado knocked down a shot with two seconds left to give Haverhill the lead, and Patrick Roche blocked a shot to clinch the Hillies’ 71-70 victory over Fitchburg. The win earned the Hillies (10-10) a tournament berth in their final regular season game.
Colin Snyder scored a season-high 22 points, knocking down six 3-pointers, and Jeremy Valdez added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the winners.
Blue Devils roll
Jackson Doughty and Max Condon each scored two goals as Salem rolled over Bow 10-3.
Duval, Central upset CM
Central Catholic‘s Andrew Duval scored in overtime to give the Raiders a 4-3 victory over state power Catholic Memorial. Michael Brothers made 28 saves for Central (10-8-4), while CM fell to 14-5-1.
Briggs heats up
Jonathan Briggs erupted for a team-high 14 points, including four 3-pointers, as Andover shook off a pair of losses and rolled over Lowell 75-44. Fellow seniors Logan Satlow and Aidan Cammann each added 13 points for the winners.
Bishop nets two
John Bishop scored two of Haverhill‘s four second period goals, but the Hillies fell to Hamilton-Wenham in overtime in the championship game of the Newburyport Bank Tournament.
