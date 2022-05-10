Softball walk-off
Joslin Gove sent North Andover home with a seventh-inning double, powering a 4-3 victory over Billerica. Gove also earned the pitching victory with two innings of relief and Jenna Roche kept the Knights close with a two-run fifth inning homer.
Malowitz, Central knock off unbeaten Burlington
Central Catholic softball scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning, then survived a three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh to hand Burlington its first loss of the season, 6-3. Leadoff hitter Julia Malowitz was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and was the winning pitcher, Katie Fox added two hits and two RBIs and Ava Iannessa drove in a run and scored another for the winners.
Raiders roll
Six players drove in at least one run as Central Catholic bounced Haverhill 12-2. Sophomores Jack Savio (2 for 3 with three runs and three RBI) and Brady Rickenbach (2 for 4, three runs) led an offense that pounded 17 hits.
Schoenenberger slugs away
Sophomore shortstop Maddie Schoenenberger drilled a pair of homers including a grand slam and drove in five while scoring four times to lead Pinkerton to a 17-1 rout over Windham. Maddy Moore also had a solo homer among her three hits. Paige Murray surrendered four hits while earning the win.
Knight netters win
North Andover dominated the fifth set, allowing only two points to defeat Methuen in a boys volleyball match highlighted by Andrew Matzouranis‘ 20 kills. Andrew Jones piled up 45 assists with four service aces as the Knights won for the fifth time in 11 matches.
Ranger softball rolls
Seven Methuen batters combined for 17 hits and Kylie Anthony tossed a one-hitter in a victory over Lawrence. Jenny Grelle drove in six on her three hits while Kiele Coleman scored five times and drove in three and Kyra Meuse had both four runs and four RBI.
Whittier wins in OT
Liz Deacon scored her third goal of the game in overtime, and Katie Velasquez made three of her 15 stops in the extra session as Whittier beat Northeast 10-9.
Warriors win thriller
Nate Gellman and Conor Rea battled for a tough 6-1, 7-6 (7-2) win at No. 2 doubles, and Andrei Giurgiu won top singles 6-4, 6-2 to clinch Andover‘s 3-2 win over Algonquin.
Dodier, Whittier down rival
Brendan Dodier was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and was the winning pitcher and Manny Cepeda added two doubles and drove in a run as Whittier won its fifth straight and seventh in eight games by topping archrival Greater Lawrence 5-2.
