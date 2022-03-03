Knights score big upset
A long bus ride to Attleboro was costly in the first half for the North Andover girls, who fell behind 21-8 after a quarter and 26-18 at the break.
But the No. 20 Knights found their legs at the intermission and ran 13th-seeded Attleboro High off their own floor, pulling off the 53-46 upset in the Division 1 round of 32 matchup.
Janie Papell led the way with 17 points with three 3-pointers. Jackie Rogers deliered 15 points and seven rebounds, while Hannah Martin had 15 points and four boards.
North Andover moves to 11-9 and awaits the winner of tonight’s Central Catholic matchup with Concord-Carlisle, while Attleboro ends at 16-7.
Tough loss for Raiders
No. 17 Central Catholic spotted No. 16 Winchester a 2-0 first-period lead and couldn’t recover, falling in a tough one on the road, 2-1. Andrew Duval had the lone Raider goal, midway through the second period.
Central finishes at 10-9-4.
Hillies season ends
After making a gallant run to their first state tournament in six years, Haverhill High fell to No. 2 Gloucester, 8-1, on the road in the round of 32.
Jake Costa got the Hillies, who finish at 10-11, on the board with a first-quarter goal from Jack Baker. After that, it was all Fishermen.
“We never gave up and battled to the very end and for that I’m very proud of this team,” said coach Joe Roberts “It’s a great group of boys and it was an honor to coach them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.