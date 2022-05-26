Roy, defense dominate
Matt Roy made 14 saves and defensemen Tyler Fay and Jack Dalton dominated the faceoff X to lead North Andover to a 10-4 win over Burlington. Jake Lins led the Scarlet Knights with four goals.
Jaguars advance
Cole Gilbert won No. 1 singles (8-2), Charlie Marsh took No. 2 singles (8-1) and they teamed to win No. 1 doubles (8-2) as No. 5 Windham beat No. 4 Coe-Brown 5-4 in the Division 2 first round. Windham will travel to No. 1 Oyster River in the semifinals on Monday.
Blue Devils hold on
Ava McNamara was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored as Salem edged Merrimack 3-2. Addison Lucier and Jennifer Olson each added an RBI for the winners.
Hurley goes deep
Kaitlyn Hurley hit a three-run homer, helping Greater Lawrence to an 8-2 win over Nashoba. Wilmeri Valera and Emily Graham each had a triple, and winning pitcher Graham struck out 10.
