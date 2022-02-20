Unbeaten no more
In a showdown of unbeaten state Division 1 powers, No. 2 Andover call behind 17-8 after a quarter and never recovered, falling to No. 1 BC High, 64-42, in the opener of the Comcast Tournament in Woburn.
The Warriors got 11 points from Aidan Cammann but he was the only senior to strike double figures in the loss.
Rangers drop Lawrence
Isaac Allen and Jesus Carpio each tossed in 26 points as MVC Division 2 champion Methuen showed it can mix it up with the big boys, knocking off Lawrence, 70-58. The Rangers finish off the regular season at 14-6.
Way to Rebound
Just a day after absorbing their first loss of the year, the Andover High girls toppled 18-2 Norwell, 57-42.
Amelia Hanscom led the way with 17 points, and Anna Foley tossed in 16 for the Warriors, now 17-1.
