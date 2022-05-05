NECC dominates playoff opener
Haverhill's Dallas Vaughan threw a five-inning complete game, striking out five and allowing just four hits, as Northern Essex Community College crushed the Community College of Rhode Island 12-1 in the opening round of the Region 21 Tournament. It was the 29th straight win for the Knights.
NECC took the lead in the first, on a 448-foot two-run homer by Richard Matos, after a long triple by Jared Coppola. Lucas Berube added an RBI for the winners.
The Knights advance in the winners bracket of the double elimination tournament. They will play Massasoit Community College at 1:00pm on Saturday at Fraser Field in Lynn. With a win NECC will advance to the championship round on Sunday.
Pitching dominates, bats explode
Emily Graham and Kaylee Habib combined for 10 strikeouts and allowed just two hits as Whittier beat Lowell Catholic 15-0. Kayden Ouellette and Kaitlyn Hurley each had three hits and Kaylee Habib hit her first home run of the year for the Wildcats.
Foster leads thrilling win
Olivia Foster won the pole vault (10-6) and 100 dash (12.5) as Andover scored a thrilling 73-72 win over Central Catholic. Peyton Levental took the long jump (17-1.5) and the 200 (26.4) for the winners. Janessa Duren won the 400 hurdles (69.8) for the Raiders.
Hebert, Pemble take two
Ryan Hebert won the shot put (45-7) and discus (126-6) to lead Central Catholic to an 84-52 win over Andover. Raider Aden Pemble won the high jump (5-6) and 400 hurdles (57.6) while Colin Kim took the mile (4:38) and 800 (2:03.1) for the Golden Warriors.
Brenner does it all
Evan Brenner notched his third win of year, and added two hits and two RBIs as Andover defeated Billerica. Jackson Brown, PJ Reming and Mason Rosner also had two RBIs each to pace the Golden Warriors.
Dodier plates four
Brendan Dodier was 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored as Whittier beat Lowell Catholic 7-1. Manny Cepeda was 3 for 3 with two runs for the winners.
15-run fifth
Trailing by a run after four innings, Windham softball exploded for 14 runs in the fifth to beat Portsmouth 15-2. Freshman Kelly Wright was 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs and was the winning pitcher, while classmate Ari DeCotis drove in three runs and scored two more and Ella Tower drove in two for the winners.
Cinteron takes three
Nathalia Cinteron won the javelin (91-2.5) and long jump (15-7) and ran on the winning 4x100 relay as Whittier beat Northeast 76-51. Jillian Collins added a win in the triple jump (32-3) and was on the winning 4x100.
Knights fight back
Three rallies led to North Andover girls tennis beating Billerica 4-1. Callie Dias fought back to win No. 2 singles 3-6, 6-2, 6-3; Skyler Holland rallied to take No. 3 singles 3-6, 6-4, 10-1 and the No. 1 doubles team of Leah Tenenbaum and Jocelyn Jankowski earned a gritty 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 victory.
