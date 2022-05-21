Knight showdown looming
After a 9-8 victory over Chelmsford Friday, ninth-ranked North Andover boys lacrosse will play for the MVC championship at No. 14 Billerica on Tuesday. Charlie Dean had three goals and Patrick Roy and Ollie Litster each added two in Friday’s win. Matt Roy made 14 saves.
Dynamic Azzari duo
Trailing by two with 5 minutes remaining Friday, twins Hannah and Sammie Azzari combined for four goals down the stretch to lift Whittier to a 12-10 victory over Malden. Hannah (eight) and Sammie scored all 12 goals for the Wildcats and Kate Velazquez had 11 saves. Liz Deacon controlled the game with her ball handling and tough defense.
Central caps week
Central Catholic capped off a three-win week, shutting out Lowell behind Francisco Melendez‘ six-hit, 10-strikeout performance. Nathan Kearney and Kyle Bishop each drove in three of the Raiders’ seven run.
Windham power
Five different Windham players combined for seven extra-base hits as the Jaguars rapped 16 hits in an 11-3 victory over Nashua South. Ari DeCotis and Bella Yantosca each had three hits.
Windle shines on birthday
Haverhill‘s Riley Windle celebrated her 18th birthday Friday with a single, double, and three runs driven in as the Hillies qualified for the postseason with a 15-3 win at Andover. Haverhill (10-7) had eight players with at least one RBI, including Liv DeCicco, who allowed no earned runs and earned the win.
Rangers continue roll
Methuen‘s three singles players — Marie-Maxime Metivier, Breena Lawrence and Sam Pfeil — combined to win 36 of 39 games as the 14th-ranked Rangers improved to 12-1 with a five-match sweep over Tewksbury.
Knights in extras
Andrew Perry delivered the game-winning two-run hit in the eighth as North Andover edged Andover 5-3. AJ Lawrence had a two-run single in the second then doubled and scored in the fifth while working 3 1/3 inning relief to earn the pitching victory.
Rapaglia blasts Chelmsford
Hayley Rapaglia blasted a three-run homer and drove in five as Central Catholic routed Chelmsford 12-4, Caitlin Milner (3 RBI) and Olivia Boucher combined to go 2-for7 with seven runs. Julia Malowitz went 3 for 5 from her lead-off spot and also earned the pitching victory.
Andreottola attack
Vanessa Andreottola scored a career-high nine goals to lead Methuen to an 18-10 victory over Tewksbury. Seven Rangers tallied goals as Maggie Kloster made 12 saves in the win.
Meuse plates three
Kyra Meuse had three hits and drove in three runs as Methuen rolled past Boston Latin 14-2. Kiele Coleman added 3 hits and two runs and Thyanais Santiago drove in two for the winners.
Lembo does it all
Chase Lembo was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored and was the winning pitcher as Andover topped Newton North 8-4. Evan Brenner, John Besette and Joe Bucci each added two RBIs for the winners.
