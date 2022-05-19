Ouellette, Wildcats win in extras
Kayden Ouellette doubled home the winning run in the top of the eighth, and Whittier beat Shawsheen 7-6. Emily Graham struck out nine and added two hits and three RBIs and Maddie Noury added three hits and three runs.
Scarlet Knight seniors star
Senior Maeve Gaffny was 4 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored as North Andover beat Lawrence 16-4 on Senior Night. Fellow seniors Chloe Marconi added three RBIs and two runs scored for the winners, while Amanda Steely had two RBIs. Fada Rodriguez had two RBIs for the Lancers.
Reggies go deep
Caroline Lavallee and Brenna Croteau hit two of Greater Lawrence‘s three home runs as the Reggies held off Kipp Academy 11-10.
Rivalry win
Ryan Difloures scored 14 kills and Devon Buscema had 35 assists to lead Haverhill to a 3-0 win over Andover. Reuben Osborne had 14 service points for the Golden Warriors.
Rojas goes long
Raymond Rojas‘ home run in the sixth inning proved to be the winning run in Lawrence‘s 9-8 victory over Lowell. Mario Martinez drove in five runs for the winners.
Raider duo take two
Central Catholic‘s Julia Turrisi won the pole vault (8-6) and high jump (5-0) and fellow Raider Macy Daigle took the triple jump (33-0) and 400 (62.7) to lead the way at the Merrimack Valley Conference North Invitational. North Andover‘s Olivia Siwicki took the 100 hurdles (17.7) and 400 hurdles (62.7). Haverhill‘s Sydney Vets won the mile (5:55).
Nuttall take two
North Andover‘s Jacob Nuttall won the 110 hurdles (15.9) and 400 hurdles to lead the way at the Merrimack Valley Conference North Invitational. Central Catholic football star Matthias Latham won the javelin (153-0) and Lawrence‘s Argenis Lucinno took the discus (110-5).
