Kneeland notches hat trick
Owen Kneeland knocked his first career hat trick, and freshman Owen O’Brien excelled in net with 22 saves as Methuen beat Amesbury 5-2 on senior night on Friday to clinch the MVC/DCL Division 3 title. Cole Lambert and Zack Nadeau each added a goal.
Allen, Methuen clinch MVC crown
Isaac Allen knocked down four 3-pointers on his way to 18 points as Methuen edged Chelmsford 57-56 on Friday to clinch the MVC Division 2 title outright. Jesus Carpio added 17 points and Anesti Touma had 10 points for the winners.
Finney, Central roll
Claire Finney scored 18 points as Central Catholic rolled past Franklin 54-35. Ashley Dinges kept rolling with 24 points and 15 rebounds.
Rice nets 31
Tyler Rice erupted for 31 points, including five 3-pointers, as Whittier topped KIPP 68-48 on Friday.
MacLellan red hot
Ryan MacLellan went off for 23 points as Andover bested rival Lawrence 64-48 on Friday. Logan Satlow added 16 points for the winners. Marius Canery tallied 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Lancers.
Another Scarlet Knight thriller
Zach Wolinski scored 15 points and Jack O’Connell tallied 14 points as North Andover won its second straight thriller, 58-56 over Lowell on Friday.
Tierney heats up
Kaitlyn Tierney scored a game-high 17 points and Samantha Pfiel added 16 points as Methuen rolled over Lowell 59-43 on Friday.
Knights’ defensive dominance
North Andover allowed just a single point in the fourth quarter, and seven points in the entire second half, and the Scarlet Knights beat Chelmsford 29-26 on Friday. Hannah Martin scored a team-high nine points for winners, including the two game-clinching free throws, and added 10 rebounds. Sarah von Sneidern led the Scarlet Knights’ defensive attack.
