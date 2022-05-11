Santiago hits bombs
Thyanais Santiago blasted a pair of homers, driving in five as Methuen topped Dracut, 10-5, in a night game at Rivier University.
Rangers win thriller
Methuen’s second doubles team of Sarah Petisce and Rachel Schena willed their way to victory in a three-set thriller, lifting the Rangers past Chelmsford, 3-2.
Marie-Maxime Metivier and Sam Pfeil earned singles wins for the Rangers.
Slugging Cats
Jaclyn Bioren blasted a three-run homer in a five-RBI day, and Kaitlyn Hurley was 3 for 4 with three runs scored to lift Whittier Tech past Northeast, 13-0.
Bard Triples
North Andover’s Jenna Bard swept all three throwing events, leading North Andover past Andover in girls track, 92-53.
Knights claim title
North Andover locked up the Merrimack Valley Conference large division track title, closing out Andover, 100-45, to move to 5-0 on the spring.
Nate Jacques, Matt Wessel and Nate Williams dominated the throws for the Scarlet Knights in the win.
Jaguars hold off Exeter
Windham scored six runs in the first, added a crucial score in the third before fending off Exeter for a 7-5 win. Cole Constantine drove in a pair and earned the pitching victory with three innings of relief. John Haga delivered a key two-run double in the first. Mason Rice threw two and a third innings for the save.
Dealin DeCicco
Senior Livvy DeCicco went 4 for 4 at the plate and while allowing only three hits and stricking out nine as Haverhill softball downed Lawrence 14-2. Others who shined at the plate in the Hillies 15-hit victory were Riley Windle, Gabriella Burdier, Kaylee Burdier and Kaelyn Mazzaglia, who each rapped a pair of hits.
