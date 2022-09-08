Miele leads the way
Central Catholic‘s Will Miele took medalist honors with a 1-under 35 as the Raiders beat Tewksbury 17.5-2.5.
Methuen rallies, then rolls
Methuen trailed 15-3 in the first set, rallied to take the set 25-22 and rolled the rest of the way for a 3-0 win over Beverly. Carolina Rodriguez led the Rangers in service points (14) and digs (22) and Sam Driend added 13 kills.
Elhayani wins it for Rangers
Othmane Elhayani tallied the game winning goal, assisted by Anthony Henrick, as Methuen opened its season by besting Dracut 1-0. Dylan Gavin made six saves for the win.
Ranger duo dominates
Riley O’Hearn and Courtnee Pickles each scored a goal and assisted on another as Methuen downed Dracut 2-0. Sam Pfeil had five saves for the shutout.
Sanchez nets two
Wyatt Sanchez scored twice and William Slayton added a goal as North Andover topped Lowell 3-1.
Tyler tallies winner
Tyler Ardito scored the game’s lone goal, and Nil Castro-Rovira made it stand up with nine saves as Andover downed Chelmsford 1-0.
Ramos, Lawrence top Haverhill
Mario Ramos scored a second half goal, off an assist from Brandyn Cardona, to give Lawrence a 1-0 win over Haverhill. David Charco and Kevin Dominguez excelled in the midfield for the Lancers.
