Haverhill duo leads NECC to 20th straight win
Haverhill’s Dallas Vaughan and Jack Swarbrick combined to allow just a single run on three hits as Northern Essex Community College won its 20th straight game, beating the Eastern Connecticut State JVs 4-2 in the second game of a doubleheader. Methuen’s Nick Panzini drove home the go-ahead run with a two-out single. Joey Settle added a pair of RBIs for the winners.
Earlier in the day, NECC rocked Eastern Connecticut 19-7. The Knights scored 12 of those runs in the fourth, with Richard Matos driving home four runs.
Blue Devils score big win
Grace Driscoll scored four goals and three teammates each added three goals as Salem beat Manchester Central 18-9.
Lamphere, Astros roll
Aly Lamphere scored four goals, Hailey Schinder and Mea Lally each tallied three goals and Pinkerton allowed just four shots on goal for the game in a 17-0 drubbing of Keene.
Ciarcia knocks in three
Jason Ciarcia drove in three runs and Ryan Pacy chipped in with two RBIs as Salem rocked Manchester Memorial 10-5 on Monday.
Killian leads Jags
Maria Killian scored six goals and Chloe Hall added five goals as Windham beat Timberlane 18-8 on Monday. Maia Parker scored three goals for the Owls.
Owls heat up
Olivia Matarazzo was 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored as Timberlane beat Keene 6-2 on Monday. Alexa Salafia added two hits and two RBIs for the winners.
Lydon scored with 1.2 left
Grace Lydon score the game-tying goal with 1.2 seconds left in the game, and Central Catholic played New Hampshire power Bishop Guertin to a 15-15 tie on Monday. Grace Cashman made 16 saves for the winners.
Andover rallies, wins thriller
After dropping the first two games, Andover volleyball rallied for a thrilling 3-2 win over Algonquin on Monday, taking the fifth game 15-13. David Gao led the Golden Warriors with 13 service points, Owen Chanthaboun added 21 kills and Enzo Masters had 20 digs for the winners.
Bashing Rangers
Methuen‘s first five hitters in the lineup — Brooke Tardugno, Avry Nelson, Thyanais Santiago, Kiele Coleman and Kyra Meuse — combine for 12 hits, 16 runs and 13 RBIs as the Rangers roughed up Andover on Monday, 21-6.
