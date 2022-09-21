Driend leads historic Methuen win
Sam Driend scored a season-high 30 kills, 19 service points and four aces as Methuen beat North Andover 3-0 for the first time in program history. Ariana Baez added 16 assists and Carolina Rodriguez had 14 digs for the winners.
Keogh twins strike
Twins Bella Keogh and Sophia Keogh each scored two goals as Timberlane topped Pinkerton 6-2. Leah Morrier added a goal and two assists and Arden Ferrari-Henry made 10 saves for the win.
Finleigh leads the way
Finleigh Simonds ran to victory in 17:50 and Lauren Downer was second in 19:06 as Haverhill swept Tewksbury (18-37) and Dracut (18-38).
Lena leads the pack
Luna Prochazkova grabbed first in 19:30 over the 2.8-mile course as North Andover beat Methuen 16-46. Scarlet Knight Hannah Shea was second (19:46). The top Ranger finisher was Elise Anderson (fifth, 21:11.)
Nassar nets winner
Shelby Nassar scored the lone goal in North Andover field hockey's 1-0 win over Methuen. Rangers goalie Alex Tardugno starred in the losing effort, making a whopping 25 saves.
Walsh nets four
Ashlyn Walsh scored four goals and Lexy Brodeur had a goal and three assists as Pelham girls soccer beat Spaulding 8-1
Murphy leads tie
Haverhill's Matt Murphy was the medalist with a 34, winning the No. 1 spot 3-and-1, as the Hillies and North Andover played to a 10-10 tie.
Central takes battle of unbeatens
Will Miele shot a 40 for and 2-and-1 victory as Central Catholic remained undefeated, edging fellow unbeaten Chelmsford 11-9. Mac McCarthy was right behind with a 41 and a 3-and-1 win.
