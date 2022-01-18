Martin’s brilliant night
Hannah Martin knocked down the game-winning shot with seven seconds left in the game, giving her 31 points, to give North Andover a 53-52 win over Chelmsford. Freshman Sydney Rogers added 10 points and five rebounds and Maeve Gaffny chipped in with 10 rebounds.
Ramirez hits buzzer-beater
With one second left in regulation, Whittier sophomore Destiny Ramirez knocked down a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the Wildcats a 45-44 win over Matignon. Stassi Krafton lead the winners with 21 points and Nathalia Cintron pulled down 18 rebounds.
Delgado shines
Haverhill‘s Alejandro Delgado scored 26 points, but the Hillies fell to Dracut 80-66.
Carpio, Allen stay hot
Jesus Carpio scored a team-best 16 points and Isaac Allen chipped in with 15 points as Methuen beat Chelmsford 58-50.
Chinn dunks twice
Anthony Chinn threw down a pair massive dunks and tied teammate Jackson Marshall with a game-high 20 points as Pinkerton topped Winnacunnet 67-57. Tyronne Chinn added a dunk of his own.
Chanakira comes up clutch
With just over two minutes left in the game, Sean Chanakira made a steal, then knocked down a 3-pointer in transition for a crucial basket in Timberlane‘s 53-45 win over Manchester Memorial. Luke Surprenant added a game-high 21 points and Evan Roeger scored eight points and was a force rebounding.
Efosa dazzles
Yuki Efosa knocked down four 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 19 points, and led a stifling defense that allowed just four points in the fourth quarter to lead Whittier to a 65-51 win over Minuteman. Schneider Geneus added 14 points and dominated rebounding.
Hessey leads the way
Hessey Calixte notched a game-high 12 points as Greater Lawrence beat Notre Dame Cristo Rey 32-17.
Pfiel nets 29
Samantha Pfiel eruped for 29 points to lead Methuen past Lowell 46-30.
White heats up
Ari White hit three 3-pointers on the way to 11 points, as Andover edged Billerica 32-28. Michaela Buckley also tallied 11 points for the winners.
