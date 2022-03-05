Yelsits, HPNA advance
Kat Yelsits scored twice as Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover rolled past Mansfield/Oliver Ames/Foxboro 6-1 on Friday in the Division 1 Round of 32. Alyssa Mazzocchi, Shelby Nassar, Kaitlyn Bush and Chase Nassar each added a goal for HPNA, which will next face Reading, with the date and location TBA.
Adams, Andover keep rolling
Lauren Adams scored two goals and Lillian Jagger made 26 saves for the shutout as Andover beat Franklin 4-0 in the Division 2 Round of 32 on Friday. Abby Murnane and Eliza O’Sullivan each added a goal for the Golden Warriors, who will face Canton on Wednesday at Breakaway Ice in Tewksbury.
Foley, Andover surge in tourney opener
Anna Foley and Amelia Hanscom each scored 21 points as top-seeded Andover beat Newton South 63-42 in the Division 1 Round of 32 on Friday. The Golden Warriors (18-1) will next host Framingham on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.)
Whitter eliminated
Whittier led by 14 points after one quarter, but saw the momentum slip away and fell to Manchester Essex 65-39 in the boys basketball Division 4 Round of 32. Yuki Efosa led the Wildcats with 14 points, including three 3-pointers.
Haverhill can’t hold early lead
Haverhill grabbed an early 11-point lead, but could not keep up that momentum and fell to Beverly 87-50 in the Division 1 Round of 32 on Friday. Jeremy Valdez scored a team-high 12 points for the Hillies.
