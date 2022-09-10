Knights take second
The North Andover boys cross country team finished as runner-up to St John’s Prep at the Clipper Relays with a time of 30:49. The three-man team consisted of senior Luke Stad, junior Luke McGillivray and senior Ryan Connolly.
The Scarlet Knights girls finished sixth in 39.05. The squad was Maddie Wolfe, Hannah Shea and Luna Prochazkova.
Medalist Megan
Julianna Megan earned medalist honors with a 37 as Pinkerton (205 points) beat Nashua North (211) and Salem (217). Astro Ethan Johnston was second (41).
Astros edge Owls
Giovanni Iob and Zack Smith each scored one goal and assisted on another as Pinkerton edged Timberlane 3-2. Landon Earehart added the other Astro goal.
Astros girls win Souhegan Relays
The Pinkerton girls placed first at the 20th Annual Souhegan Relays. The winning squad consisted of Izzy Groulx (17:07), Kali Marzolf (18:49) and Tess Silva (16:47).
