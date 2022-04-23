NECC baseball sets wins record
Jayden Voelker and Haverhill’s Tyler McDonald combined on a 4-0 shutout in Game 1, and Todd Tringale threw a complete-game 11-0 shutout in Game 2 as the No. 3 nationally-ranked Northern Essex Community College baseball team broke the school’s single-season wins record with 31 victories as the Knights swept CCRI. NECC has now won 23 straight games.
Nick White and Richard Matos drove in runs for the Knights in the early game, while Kyle Hsu and Clay Campbell had key hits in the late game.
Central falls in 12th
Central Catholic‘s Josh Florence sent the game into the 12th inning with an RBI single, but St. Paul responded with two runs in the top of the 12th, to beat the Raiders 5-3. Florence had three hits, and Nathan Kearney had two hits and an RBI for Central.
Fay, Knights roll
Charlie Dean and Patrick Roy each scored four goals and Tyler Fay played shut-down defense to lead North Andover to a 17-6 victory over Melrose in the Players Cup Invitational. Matt Roy made 13 saves and Ean LaRochelle was 13 for 16 in the faceoff circle for the winners.
Diamond goes deep
Timberlane‘s Zach Diamond hit a home run and triple to spark a late rally, but the Owls fell to Nashua North 8-6 on Friday. Timberlane’s Jaden Mwangi struck out 11 over five innings.
Tower on fire
Ella Tower drove in four runs and Ari DeCotis drove in three runs as Windham bested Dover 13-1 on Friday.
Kelleher red hot
Haverhill‘s Jack Kelleher was 4 for 5 with four RBIs and three runs scored as the Hillies pushed state power St. John’s Prep to the limit before falling 9-8. Joseph Ayala added two RBIs for the Brown and Gold.
Astros top Warriors
Ryan Lynch and Joey Gallo each scored three goals as Pinkerton topped Massachusetts foe Andover High 11-5 on Friday. Kiernan Florio led the Golden Warriors with a game-high four goals.
Gomez K’s 14
Ryan Gomez struck out 14 and allowed just five hits in a compete game, and had a hit and scored two runs from the No. 9 spot in the order as Salem beat Spaulding 8-3 on Friday. Derek Boodoo added two RBIs for the winners.
Roche sisters go deep
Senior Julianna Roche hit two home runs, finishing the game with five RBIs and four runs scored, and her sophomore sister Jenna Roche added her first career varsity homer as North Andover crushed Austin Prep 13-1 in five innings on Friday. Maeve Gaffny added three RBIs.
DeCicco dazzles
Liv DeCicco threw a complete-game one-hitter, striking out 12, leading Haverhill to a 4-0 win over Essex Tech on Friday. Sam Dion went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Riley Windle drove in a run for the winners.
Rallying Rangers
Down 5-1 to Dracut and staring at their first loss of the young season, Methuen softball rallied to knock off the Middies, 9-6 on Friday. Methuen plated three in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the sixth. Makenna Donovan was huge with a triple and two singles, scoring twice and driving in a pair. Kyra Meuse and Kiele Coleman each drove in a pair. Kylie Anthony picked up the win in the circle, coming out of the bullpen to allow just one run on two hits over the final three frames.
