Hat trick for Tyler
Tyler Ardito scored three goals, leading Andover to a 6-1 win over Haverhill.
Gould leads the way
Max Gould earned medalist honors with a 37, while Pat McGowan (38) and Tommy Murphy (39) had season-best rounds on the way to victories as Haverhill beat Billerica 16-4.
Three Raider firsts
Cecilia Sinopoli, Laura Fennessy and Rayniah Mercedat each scored their first varsity goal as Central Catholic girls soccer topped Lawrence 6-0.
Vienneau for the win
Hilde Vienneau scored two goals and had one assist as Whittier girls soccer downed Greater Lawrence 5-0. Emily Ceder added two goals of her own.
Carr drives victory
Rachel Carr made eight saves and Charlotte Hichey and Amelia Murray each scored a goal as Salem girls soccer topped Pinkerton 2-1.
Methuen stays unbeaten
Lily Finocchiaro scored one goal and assisted on another as Methuen stayed perfect on the season (7-0-0), beating Haverhill 4-1. Riley O’Hearn, Brooke Tardugno and Ava McKenna added a goal for the Rangers. Ava Votto scored the Hillies’ goal.
