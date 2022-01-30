Methuen’s McGhee takes crown
Methuen‘s Caitlyn McGhee grabbed first place in the 105-pound weight class at the Phillips Academy Girls Wrestling Tournament on Sunday. Athletes from 20 different schools competed.
Host Phillips took the team title (99 points). The Big Blue were led by 119-pound champ Eva Murphy, 140-pound winner Dani Nugent, 200-pound champ Nor DeHoog and second-place finisher Sakina Cotton (114 pounds),
Taylor leads HPNA
Juliana Taylor made 21 saves, leading HPNA to a 3-1 victory over Longmeadow. Shelby Nassar, Katerina Yelsits and Kaitlyn Bush each scored a goal for the winners.
DeMichaelis, Warriors rally back
Senior Kevin DeMichaelis‘ third period goal was the game-winner as Andover rallied from two goals down to beat Westford Academy. Griffin Bucci, Matt Trudell and Braeden Archambault each added a goal for the Golden Warriors.
