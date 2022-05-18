Solt fans 13
Maddie Solt fanned 13 in a five-hitter to life Salem softball over Manchester Central/Memorial, 4-2.
Rangers qualify
With win no. 10 on Wednesday night, the Methuen High girls made it official, locking down a state tourney berth for the 21st straight year with a 12-0 win over Chelmsford. Colleen McNamara paced the 12-hit attack, going 4 for 4 and driving in five runs. Mackenzie Yirrell fired a two-hit shutout, striking out eight for the victory.
Rangers shine
Will McKinnon (five assists) and Braeden Carter each tallied six goals as Methuen rocked Lowell 20-8. Joey Casarano, David Rizzo and Joey Pinto each added a pair of goals and AJ Smith posted nine saves.
Warriors pull off stunner
Andover put together what coach EJ Perry termed, "one of its best volleyball victories ever."
The Warriors, down two sets, rallied behind setter Dowol Lee to stun Chelmsford, 15-12, in the fifth.
Captain Owen Chanthaboun had 25 kills and 5 blocks to lead the way up front. In the fifth and deciding game, it was Enzo Masters who made the difference, pulling out four of his team-high 24 digs in the decisive set.
Astros win by 21
Pinkerton softball scored nine runs in the second and 10 in the third in a 21-0 rout over Portsmouth. Lily Mason had a home run and drove in four while Paige Ouellette and Olivia Mason each had three RBIs. Ashleigh Lemay picked up the complete-game victory, allowing two hits over five innnings.
Knights softball rolls
Bridget Bernard drove in five runs on a two-hit afternoon and Julianna Roche added four more with her three hits as North Andover rang up 18 hits in a 17-5 victory over Haverhill. Jenna Roche went 3-for-5 and Brigid Gaffny was 2-for-4 from the plate while picking up the decision on the mound. Livvy DeCicco had two RBIs for the Hillies and shortstop Jamieson Pearl rapped a homer.
Haverhill girls roll
Alex Bushey and Sophia Riley each tallied four goals and Katrina Savvas added three of her own as the Hillies rode n 8-3 halftime lead into a 14-7 victory over Georgetown. Riona Dean had nine saves as Haverhill improved to 7-5.
Jaguars lose in walk-off
Freshman catcher Ari DeCotis blasted her 12th homer of the season and drove in three runs, but Bedford rallied for a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh for a 10-9 victory over Windham. Kelly Wright went 3-4 and drove in two.
