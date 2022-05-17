Knights clinch title share
Leadoff man Ryan Redulski was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI as North Andover rolled over Lawrence 15-2 in five innings to clinch at least a stare of the MVC title. Aidan Lynch with 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs and Trevor Crosby drove in three runs for the winners.
Raiders clinch MVC
Grace Lydon scored six goals and Kerri Finneran netted five goals as Central Catholic clinched its first MVC girls lacrosse title since 2011 with a 19-9 victory over Billerica. Nicolette Licare added four goals for the Raiders, who improved to 14-0-1 on the season.
Martinez, Warriors shine
Lawrence‘s Jose Martinez scored a tough 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) win at No. 1 singles, but Andover beat the Lancers 4-1. Hridai Dharan and Aadi Trivedi had singles victories for the Golden Warriors.
Bottom of the order power
No. 8 hitter TJ Mullen was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and No. 9 hitter Brayden Seaman was 2 for 2 with two RBIs as Methuen beat Billerica 8-5.
Sweet 18 for DeCicco
Kya Burdier doubled, and Livvy DeCicco — on her 18th birthday — drove her home for the go-ahead run in the top of seventh, and the Hillies held on to beat Tewksbury 4-3. DeCicco also allowed just one earned run in a complete-game victory.
Freshman fantastic
Freshman Madeline Beeley filled in at pitcher and allowed just four hits and no earned runs in seven innings, and hit a home run of her own as Salem rolled past Nashua South 13-2. Addison Lucier and Emersen Poulin each drove in three runs for the winners.
Windham walks off
Ari DeCotis was 3 for 5 with four RBIs and three runs as Windham earned a 9-8 walkoff win over Goffstown in nine innings. Jolie Sensenig added two runs and an RBI and Kelly Wright allowed just one hit in six shutout innings of relief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.