Cats get revenge
The Whittier Tech boys avenged an earlier loss to Ipswich with a 60-46 decision over the Tigers.
Schneider Geneus tossed in 19 points, to lead the winners, who grabbed a 19-15 lead after a quarter and never looked back.
Tyler Rice had 15 points, and Yuki Efosa pitched in 11.
Central falls to BC High
The top-rated team in the state, BC High, rolled to a 35-17 halftime lead and rolled past Central Catholic, 71-57. The win was career win No. 500 for legendary Eagles' coach Bill Loughnane. Xavier McKenzie led the Raiders with 19 and Nick Sangermano tossed in 14.
Rangers hang on
Brooke Tardugno led the way with 15 points, and Samantha Pfeil pitched in 14, lifting Methuen to a 49-46 win over Melrose. The Rangers built an 11-point lead through three quarters then hung on in the fourth to move to 6-10.
Back to .500
Haverhill High's hockey team, once 2-7, has climbed all the way back to the .500 mark at 9-9 thanks to Thursday night's 4-3 win over Shawsheen Tech. Darren Ackerman scored a pair of goal, and Cal Pruett came up with 44 saves to secure the victory.
NECC makes it 13 straight
Haverhill's Elijah Haas came off the bench to score 20 to lead the Northern Essex Community College men over Massasoit, 79-77.
The wins was the 13th in a row for NECC and locked up the MCCAC title for the Knights.
Cam Stratton dished out 10 assists for the winners.
Andover girls roll on
Anna Foley led the way with 26 points, and Andover moved to 16-0 in girls hoop with a 50-33 win over Billerica.
