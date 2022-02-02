James wins 400th
Methuen coach Bill James got his 400th win at Methuen and 519th of his career as the Rangers stopped Lawrence, 61-15. Elias Concepcion had a pin on Senior Night. Jared Rao had an upset win over Chris Garcia. Anthony and Vinnie DeMaio both had first period pins to lead the Rangers.
Timberlane seniors sizzle
Timberlane celebrated its seniors one last time at home Wednesday against the visiting Pinkerton Astros. The Owls improved to 13-1 with a 70-3 victory. TJ LaBatte won a tight battle at 120 with an overtime takedown in an important bout for postseason seeding and Tucker Hadwin continued to impress with a 5-3 come from behind win at 132 pounds.
Hillies roll over Sachems
Casey Peugh, Justin McLean, and Jesse Rodriguez all had big pins for Haverhill in a 58-12 mat win at Pentucket.
Windham girls work OT
The Windham (10-7) girls basketball team outlasted a tough Exeter squad in overtime 58-49. The Jaguars hit some late free throws in OT from Chloe Weeks and Meghan Husson, who combined for 28 points in the win. Bree Amari added 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Jags.
Pacy drops in 31
Ryan Pacy erupted for 31 points, nailing five 3-pointers, but Salem fell short at Bedford in boys basketball, 62-53.
