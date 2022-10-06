Throughout Chaim Bloom's tenure the discourse surrounding the Red Sox has focused on the long-term view. Everything the Red Sox have done, from the Mookie Betts trade to the heavy emphasis on improving the club's minor league depth, has been done with an eye towards building the club up for the future.
Though two last place finishes in three years is hardly anyone's idea of success, many of the club's longer term goals over that stretch have been met. Now, sitting before a crowded interview room during the club's year-end press conference, Bloom indicated that the groundwork has finally been laid and the club is ready to act with more urgency.
"I'm not sitting here telling you we've achieved baseball nirvana and we're exactly where we want to be, we're not, but we've made a lot of progress and we are in a different situation, and a better situation," Bloom said. "We're trying to win, we're always trying to win and I think we've set the organization up better to be able to do that in a lot of different ways going forward, and that starts now."
This offseason marks a pivot point for the Red Sox, one that will determine if the club can make the leap back into perennial contention or fall flat on its face once again.
For the first time in Bloom's tenure the front office has real money to work with, as more than $100 million in payroll is scheduled to come off the books. That means some real fireworks could be on the horizon, which will be a welcome change from the small moves that have defined Bloom's time amid comparatively little financial wiggle room.
And for fans concerned the "Small Market Sox" are here to stay, Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy indicated that ownership is prepared to continue investing heavily into the club, so fans can expect the Red Sox to boast one of the highest payrolls in baseball in 2023.
"I do not see that changing going forward," Kennedy said. "We just need to be better."
Priority number one will be ensuring Xander Bogaerts remains with the Red Sox for the long haul. The veteran shortstop is expected to opt out of the last three years of his contract to seek a larger deal on the open market, and Bloom said they plan to start working out an extension immediately before free agency officially begins after the World Series.
"Nothing I say really matters unless there's a deal, but our position is the same," Bloom said. "We want to keep him here for a long time and we want him here on a deal that we're going to look back on and say this was great for everyone."
Further down the line, the Red Sox have similar hopes they can agree to a long-term extension with Rafael Devers, who is due to hit free agency after 2023 and who is in a similar position now as Betts was prior to his trade. Though Bloom wouldn't rule out any possibilities, he noted the Red Sox are in a much different place now competitively than they were in 2020, so the club has less incentive to explore trading Devers as they did Betts.
"That isn't on our radar," Bloom said. "He's a guy we want to build around and he's hugely important to what we're doing."
The Red Sox have a laundry list of needs beyond those two, with everything ranging from leadoff production, outfield help, power hitting and the pitching staff as a whole. The specifics on how the Red Sox build back to contention will be worked out in the coming months, but the organization has made no secret about how it hopes to look in 2023.
Namely, a much faster and more athletic group from top to bottom.
"I do believe at certain times we were stuck offensively this year, not only because we didn't hit the ball out of the ballpark, but running the bases and taking advantage of certain situations wasn't there," said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. "Hopefully we get a more dynamic, athletic club next year and we can actually not only rely on the long ball or just doubles, we can actually take advantage of the game."
This has been an emphasis for a while. Bloom has famously worked to bolster the club's minor league depth, but beyond that he's specifically brought in athletic players who fit that vision. Among the players acquired in the Hunter Renfroe, Christian Vazquez and Eric Hosmer deals were four prospects who combined for more than 200 stolen bases in the minors 2022, including David Hamilton (organizational record 70), Max Ferguson (61), Corey Rosier (40) and Wilyer Abreu (31).
There have plenty of others too, and with a 40-man roster crunch approaching Bloom said they're now reaching a point where rather than constantly stockpiling prospects, they can start to use that depth to bolster the big league roster too.
"That's a good thing, it means we have depth in prospects and especially prospects who are on the roster or eligible to be on the roster, and to handle that properly we need to be willing to look at using some of those guys in trades," Bloom said. "It's both easier and more necessary to do that the deeper you get."
Not every question fans may have about 2023 can be answered today. Some issues, like whether Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck will be starters or relievers, will be addressed once their respective injury rehabs are completed. Others, like whether Chris Sale can be counted on to lead a starting rotation over a full season, won't be knowable until he starts taking the ball every fifth day.
But what is clear is that the foundation the Red Sox have spent the last three years laying is complete. Now it's time for the club to push its chips to the center of the table, and if the Red Sox are as serious about winning as they claim, this offseason they'll have a chance to prove it.
